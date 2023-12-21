Dinos Can’t Stop Wasps in Region Play

The Carbon Dinos played their second region game of the year against the tough Juab Wasps (7-2) on Wednesday. The Dinos held their own in the first half, keeping it a close game in favor of Juab, 33-28.

The Dinos were scoring well in the second half, but so were the Wasps, going up 14 by the end of the third. The Dinos went for a comeback, scoring 18 in the fourth quarter, but the Wasps were just too much offensively as they won this one 77-61.

Zeke Willson was the scoring leader on the night with 19 points and a couple steals. Ryker Butler went a perfect 4-4 shooting the ball, scoring 11 points for his team. Kyler Orth also had 11 points, adding on two steals as well. Kahner Raby did well down low, shooting 4-5, scoring eight points. Evan Lancaster distributed the ball to his teammates, getting six assists on the night.

Next up, the Dinos will take on the Delta Rabbits (3-5) at home on Jan. 3. Both teams are winless in region play and will be looking to get the ball rolling for their squads with a region win.