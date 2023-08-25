Local First Responders Praised for Lifesaving Effort

A very special recognition took place during the Price City Council meeting on Wednesday, packing the council chamber with local officers, Masons and community members.

This recognition brought along with it two award presentations for local officers TJ Robertson, Matt Montoya, Colton Greener and Frankie Tapia. Also recognized were the Price City Fire Department, Carbon County Ambulance and Carbon County Sheriff Deputy Blayke Noyes.

Chief Brandon Sicilia spoke first, stating that this was just another wonderful experience they have to recognize the community organization and the partnership between the local agencies.

“It’s for reasons like this that we’re happy to have the departments we have and the working relationships we have,” Chief Sicilia said.

The incident being highlighted took place on Feb. 22 when an emergency broadcast was aired with information about a 56-year-old male that was unresponsive and seizing at the Price Masonic Temple. This gentleman, Jeff Smith, was reportedly not breathing and CPR began.

The Masonic temple happened to be directly across from the Price City Fire Station, where crews were conducting a weekly training. Firefighters and officers were close to the temple, which made for a swift response from all first responders. Within approximately one minute of the call, the aforementioned officers arrived on the scene.

It was discovered that Smith was suffering from a heart attack. Thanks to the quick work of the local agencies, Smith was able to survive the medical emergency.

Chief Sicilia stated that the community is fortunate to have the first responders here. Not only did the officers receive lifesaving awards from the city and police department, but the Solomon Council #4, Cryptic Masons of Utah issued their own lifesaving awards and pins.