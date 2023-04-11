Carbon Country Club Employee Spotlighted

This month’s Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award recipient was announced during the commission meeting on April 5.

Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Grange introduced Mequelle Woodruff with the Carbon Country Club, stating that she received two nominations from two different individuals. Both of them boasted about Woodruff’s amazing efforts in customer service, stating that she always goes above and beyond for customers and members.

Grange continued by saying that Woodruff has excelled in training her staff, expecting good interactions between them and their customer base. From there, Woodruff thanked the commission and then gave each of them a personal invite to eat at the Country Club.

Woodruff made the comment that she has serviced Commissioner Tony Martines in the past but has not noticed Commissioner Larry Jensen or Casey Hopes, which prompted her extending a personal invite.