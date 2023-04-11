Carbon County GIS is the Department of the Month

For the employee of the month recognition in April, an entire department was highlighted. This time, it was the county’s Geographic Information Systems (GIS) department and the recognition was accepted by Mellissa Campbell and Rhiannon Bottemer.

It was stated that these two are both crucial components to the department, which is overseen by supervisor Curtis Page. Carbon County County Human Resources Director Kellie Payne stated that she appreciates all that they do, before Tourism Specialist Tina Grange also spoke on the duo’s behalf.

Grange had also nominated Campbell and Bottemer, as they were a huge part of the county’s database project with Zartico. They recreated all of their points of interest and assisted in reaching the deadlines in the tourism department.

Both Bottemer and Campbell received plaques to commemorate the honor and their photo will be featured in the administration building for the remainder of the month.