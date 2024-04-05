Carbon Country Club Hosts Region 12 *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon Lady Dinos golf team had their second meet of the season on Monday. Last week’s meet in Delta was cancelled due to weather issues. Teams from Canyon View, North Sanpete, Delta, Carbon, Emery, Manti, Juab and Richfield were participating in the event.

It was a brisk day at the course, but the participants were there to play. Carbon’s Carley West finished third overall with a score of 86. Two Richfield competitors finished above her with an 84 score. Following West was her teammate Grace Simms, scoring a 95 and placing eleventh overall.

Brandee Larcival and Cheyennne Bingham of Emery both placed well at seventeenth, as they both scored 107 in the match.

The rest of the teams scored as follows: Reagan Jackson of Emery (111), Claire Lindsey of Emery (112), Ava Leanord of Emery (115), Kaylynn Black of Carbon (118), Audrey Yost of Emery (124), Leah Sweeney of Carbon (138) and Ashlyn Coho of Carbon (146).

Richfield would earn the overall team win with 352 score, followed by Juab (375), Manti (433) and Emery (434). Carbon was not eligible, due to only having three golfers for the event. Next up, the teams will play in Emery County at the Millsite GC on April 11.

Photos by Maxwell Misner