Carbon Recreation Names 2023 Coach of the Year

Alex Thayn of Carbon County Recreation gave a presentation during the Wednesday evening commission meeting. Thayn explained that the office had been discussing for a while now how to recognize and give credit to their volunteers.

The idea the department came up with was to give an award during commission meetings and Thayn stated that she was very excited to have the opportunity to recognize special individuals. The first recognition was given to the 2023 Coach of the Year, Nikki Kifer, who was credited as being selfless and humble.

Kifer is dedicated and a good sport, who wants everyone to have the best time and grow as much as possible, both athletically and personally. Thayn stated that each year, they receive more and more requests of players that want to be on her team.

Kifer first began coaching with the recreation department in summer of 2020, coaching Tee-ball, and Thayn said that she has been a saving grace ever since. She does not stop at youth athletics, but also participates in many adult leagues. Thayn stated she always supports events at the Event Center or the Fairgrounds as well.

Thayn concluded by expressing the department’s gratitude for Kifer’s help over the years and the friendships that have been created.