Helper Fire Announces Firefighter of the Year

On Dec. 19, the Helper City Fire Department shared that Tyson Haycock was chosen as the 2022 Helper Firefighter of the Year.

The department stated that Haycock is a great asset to the team and responds to the majority of calls throughout the year. He is known for going above the call of duty on more than one occasion.

Haycock was recently recognized during a Helper City Council meeting for such diligence. He had responded to a residential flooding and not only made contact with other first responders, but assisted with damage control and remained with the citizen through the process.

“Your department and community appreciate you,” shared Helper Fire.