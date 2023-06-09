USU Eastern Makes Changes to Recruitment Staff

Kristalyn Hepworth, Tecia Mose and Kevin van Der Spek

USU Eastern Press Release

Utah State University Eastern has made recent changes in leadership and updates to organizational structure, which has changed recruitment for the campus.

Kristalyn Hepworth, a former USU Eastern staff member, was hired as the Assistant Director of Recruitment in July 2022. Prior to her current role, Hepworth worked in admissions and recruitment on campus as tour coordinator and ambassador.

Another change was the hiring of two additional full-time staff members to help in recruitment efforts under Hepworth, based on the USU Eastern campus in Price. Kevin Van Der Spek and Tecia Mose were hired last September as Admission Specialists for USU Eastern.

Van Der Spek, a current MBA student at USU Eastern and six-year employee, commented, “Our number one goal is to grow the Eastern campus.”

The new recruitment and admissions team, along with the now 14 ambassadors, have spent the last year becoming a consistent presence in high schools across the state of Utah. Their goal is to show prospective students what Eastern can do for them.

“The university is on a very positive trend of increasing access to college to local students,” said Van Der Spek. “I am proud to be part of a community that is so focused on student development.”

Kevin Hurst, USU Eastern Director of Students, also commented on the new changes in recruitment leadership. “Krista and her team bring first-hand knowledge and experience, instead of just bullet points. They use their expertise to lend an Eastern voice to university wide meetings, creating awareness and promotion throughout the system.”

From 2021 to 2022, USU Eastern saw an increase of nearly 100 first-time applicant students, and an additional increase of 100 students is expected again this year.

If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about USU Eastern, please call (435) 650-5000 or email usueastern@usu.edu.