Carbon Rodeo Team Hosts Hometown Rodeo *Photo Gallery*

By Julie Johansen

The Carbon High rodeo team sponsored its hometown rodeo on Friday, April 8 at the Carbon County arena. Two rodeo team members paced in the top ten in their respective events, including Maddison Nielson, 10th in breakaway roping with a time of 4.710 seconds, and Kashley Rhodes, third in the light rifle shoot.

On Saturday at the Convoy Arena in Mt. Pleasant, Rhodes was again in the top ten in the rifle shoot, capturing fourth place. Then, in the trap shoot, Shalako Gunter placed seventh.

Several Emery rodeo team members also scored big at the Carbon Rodeo on Friday. Graycee Mills was first in the breakaway with the quick time of 2.90 seconds and Dalton Allred placed eighth in the bulls. Shaynee Fox and Kinlie Jensen both tied the goat fast enough to earn fifth and seventh, respectively. In the shooting sports, Ryter Ekker finished second, Jalynn Fox earned sixth and Chase Hanson took ninth in the light rifle shoot.

At the Sanpete Rodeo on Saturday, April 9, Will Jeffs placed fourth in steer wrestling. Allred earned second in bulls while Megan Zunich was eighth in barrels and fifth in breakaway roping. Monty Christiansen took sixth sixth in reining cow and Ekker finished third in the light rifle competition.

This coming Saturday, April 15, the rodeos will be in Tremonton sponsored by the Bear River, Morgan and Rich rodeo teams.