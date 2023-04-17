Spartans Boot It Around

ETV News Stock Photo by Rileigh Meccariello

The rubber match between the Spartans and Wildcats ensued in Castle Dale on Friday afternoon. While Emery’s pitching was not bad, the defense did not help matters.

Six errors led to seven unearned runs, including six in the first four innings. The Spartans could not dig themselves out of the six-run hole and went on to drop the rubber match 11-5.

At the plate, Gannon Ward went 3-4 with a ribbie while Evan Christensen went 2-3. The lone extra-base hit came off the bat of Kade Larsen in the form of an RBI double.

Emery will need to clean things up in the field as the competition will only get tougher. The Spartans (10-8, 5-4) will head to Price on Tuesday for a doubleheader against Carbon (9-4, 5-1). Full coverage will begin at 1:50 p.m. on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.