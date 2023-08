Carbon County Jail Bookings August 21-27

CARPENTER, DANIEL 8 21 2023 DISORDERLY CONDUCT, FAILURE TO STOP AT COMMAND OF LAW ENFORCEMENT, INTERFERENCE WITH ARRESTING OFFICER, ASSAULT AGAINST A PEACE OFFICER 18 PRICE

HUNT, KAYHILL 8 21 2023 WARRANT, 72-HOUR HOLD 28 EAST CARBON

HARRIS, BRIAN 8 21 2023 DUI 67 WELLINGTON

GRUNDIE, JOSHUA 8 21 2023 PROPERTY DAMAGE/DESTRUCTION – LOSS <$500 21 EAST CARBON

BIRK, CHRISTOPHER 8 21 2023 BURGLARY, THEFT 41 HELPER

ANDREASEN, AMANDA 8 23 2023 POSSESSION OF HEROIN, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, WARRANT X2 38 WEST JORDAN

WARDLE, MICHAEL 8 24 2023 WARRANT 41 PRICE

OWEN, NIKKI 8 24 2023 WARRANT 33 PRICE

MADRIGAL, PAIGE 8 24 2023 72-HOUR HOLD 42 PRICE

JAIMEZ, JASON 8 24 2023 WARRANT 46 HELPER

ROBBINS, RHONDA 8 24 2023 RETAIL THEFT 49 MISSISSIPPI

WILLIAMS, MATTHEW 8 24 2023 COMMITMENT 43 PRICE

TODD, RAYMOND 8 24 2023 AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, ASSAULT, INTOXICATION, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, CHILD ENDANGERMENT, CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF MINOR 52 PRICE

RICH, NICHOLAS 8 25 2023 COMMITMENT 40 PRICE

VALDEZ, DORA 8 25 2023 ASSAULT(DV) 58 HELPER

ANDERSON, CODY 8 25 2023 2-DAY COMMITMENT 31 PRICE

MANYCATTLE, LAURA 8 25 2023 DUI, DUI WITH PASSENGER UNDER 16, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 62 SALT LAKE

ANDERSON, JAYLON 8 26 2023 DUI, FAILURE TO OPERATE SINGLE LANE 26 HOUSTON

REID, DEQAN 8 26 2023 POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE x2, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, MONEY LAUNDERING, POSSESSION OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON BY RESTRICTED PERSON 28 BRONX

BENNETT, VASHON 8 26 2023 POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE x2, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, MONEY LAUNDERING, POSSESSION OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON BY RESTRICTED PERSON 29 BRONX

COCKCROFT, ROBERT 8 26 2023 POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE x2, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, MONEY LAUNDERING, POSSESSION OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON BY RESTRICTED PERSON 33 CONNECTICUT

MONTAGUE, RICHARD 8 26 2023 POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE x2, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, MONEY LAUNDERING, POSSESSION OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON BY RESTRICTED PERSON 28 BRONX

EMBRY, DAVID 8 26 2023 POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE x2, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, MONEY LAUNDERING, POSSESSION OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON BY RESTRICTED PERSON 68 HOMELESS

VARNDELL, DANIEL JOSEF 8 26 2023 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF (DV), CHILD ABUSE, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE IN THE PRESENCE OF A CHILD X2 18 PRICE

CORMIER, TIFFANY 8 26 2023 WARRANT 46 PRICE

PIERCE, ROBERT 8 26 2023 INTOXICATION 26 WELLINGTON

BAKER, CHALLISLEE 8 27 2023 WARRANT 22 WEST VALLEY