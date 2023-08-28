Green River Blanks Against Valley

ETV News Stock Photo by Robin Hunt

The Pirates fell to a tough Valley team on Friday. The visiting Buffalos were dominate in the game, taking the 10-0 region win.

Valley opened up the scoring with two runs in the first inning. The visiting Buffalos added a run apiece in the second, third and fourth innings while the Pirates tried to find their footing. Valley capped the game off with five runs in the fifth to take this one 10-0.

Jarrett Guerrera and Rolando Anguiano pitched for the Pirates in the loss. Ryker Meadows and Cristian Mendoza led the offense as they both recorded a double. Cristian Venzor and Anguiano also had a hit for Green River.

Up next, Green River (2-5, 1-4 1A South) will hit the road for a matchup against Bryce Valley (6-6, 4-2 1A South). The region action will get underway at 3 p.m.