Carbon County Jail Bookings October 18-24

NAME DATE CHARGE AGE RESIDENCE

PERRY, CAMERON 10/18/21 WARRANTS X2 18 PRICE

LEYBA, STEPHANIE 10/18/21 AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, WARRANT, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION PARAPHERNALIA 44 HELPER

STROBEL, DAMIEN 10/18/21 WARRANTS X2 29 HUNTINGTON

UDOVICH, TERRY 10/18/21 2-DAY COMMITMENT 42 PRICE

NOONE-NORTON, CHRISTIE 10/18/21 WARRANTS X3 43 EAST CARBON

MAESTAS, LEOPOLDO 10/19/21 WARRANTS X2 53 EAST CARBON

OLEARY, MICHAEL 10/20/21 POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY RESTRICTED, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 35 TEXAS

PASSARELLA, TANNER 10/20/21 POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X3, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, WARRANT, 72-HR HOLD 27 SPRING GLEN

MITCHELL, ASHLEY 10/20/21 COURT HOLD 28 PRICE

JAIMEZ, JASON 10/20/21 BOARD WARRANT 43 HELPER

TRUJILLO, SAMMIE JOE 10/20/21 72-HR HOLD 49 PRICE

CORONADO, HANNAH GRACE 10/20/21 FORCIBLE SEXUAL ABUSE, RAPE X3 23 HUNTINGTON

HERNANDEZ, EDWARD 10/20/21 3-DAY COMMITMENT 29 WELLINGTON

BENE, JOHN 10/20/21 FAILURE TO STOP, DRIVING ON DENIED, NO INSURANCE 47 PRICE

DUNCAN, DARBY 10/21/21 WARRANT 40 EAST CARBON

SACCO, JOSHUA 10/21/20 72-HR HOLD 39 PRICE

LUPASCU, JESSICA 10/21/20 WARRANT, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, FALSE INFO TO A PEACE OFFICER, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, UNLAWFUL PURCHASE BY INTERDICTED PERSON 30 SOUTH JORDAN

BREWER, KENT 10/21/20 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF (DV), INTOXICATION 39 HELPER

TORREZ, BRANDON 10/21/20 PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, INTOXICATION 25 WELLINGTON

CURRY, LANDON 10/21/20 ASSAULT (DV) 32 HELPER

SMITH, BENJAMIN 10/21/20 POSSESSION OF PSCILOCYBIN MUSHROOMS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA 24 HOLLADAY

SCHOFF, BRANDON 10/21/21 POSSESSION OF PSCILOCYBIN MUSHROOMS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA 41 SANDY

MOWER, TONY 10/22/21 WARRANT 34 PRICE

LINE, ZACHARY 10/22/21 COMMITMENT 30 PRICE

THOMPSON, JAMIE 10/22/21 WARRANT 32 PRICE

LARSEN, RYAN 10/22/21 WARRANT 37 PROVO

ELLINGTON, NATALIE 10/24/21 POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF HEROIN, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA 48 HELPER