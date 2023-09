Carbon County Jail Bookings September 18-24

LEYBA, STEPHANIE 9 18 2023 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF (DV), 72 HOUR HOLD 45 SPRING GLEN

MCDONALD, HAYDEN 9 18 2023 72 HOUR HOLD 24 HOMELESS

HERRERA, BRITTNIE 9 18 2023 POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, NO INSURANCE, EXPIRED REGISTRATION 33 HOMELESS

GUTIERREZ, KAYDANSE 9 18 2023 ALCOHOL RESTRICTED DRIVER, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, POSSESSION OF TOBACCO BY MINOR, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, FAILURE TO OPERATE WITHIN A SINGLE LANE, REFUSING A CHEMICAL TEST, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 20 EAST CARBON

LEACH, GREGORY 9 19 2023 WARRANT 53 WELLINGTON

BENSON, NICOLE 9 19 2023 WARRANT 42 PRICE

COLE, JAMES 9 19 2023 WARRANT 38 PRICE

OLSEN, BROOKE 9 20 2023 DRUG COURT HOLD 22 PRICE

PENDLETON, JAMES 9 20 2023 WARRANT 26 PRICE

EVANS, JORDAN 9 20 2023 ASSAULT 19 PRICE

REYNOLDS, MADALYNE 9 21 2023 WARRANTS 30 HOMELESS

YOUNG, JACOB 9 21 2023 PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION, WARRANT 33 WELLINGTON

VIGIL, CAREY 9 21 2023 WARRANT 55 COLORADO

HALL, EMRY 9 22 2023 POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY RESTRICTED PERSON, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, UNLAWFUL POSSESS OF FINANCIAL CARD, UNLAWFULLY POSSESS ID OF ANOTHER, UNLAWFUL USE OF FINANCIAL CARD, THEFT/RECEIVING, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED/REVOKE LICENSE, WARRANT 25 EPHRIAM

SNOW, AUBREY 9 22 2023 WARRANT, UNLAWFUL POSSESS OF FINANCIAL CARD, UNLAWFULLY POSSESS ID OF ANOTHER, THEFT/RECEIVING, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA 30 MAGNA

PIKE, JENNAFER 9 22 2023 FORGERY, UNLAWFULLY POSSESS ID OF ANOTHER, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, UNLAWFUL POSSESS FINANCIAL CARD, 72 HR HOLD 40 EAST CARBON

POLITO, BRENDAN 9 22 2023 WARRANT 36 WELLINGTON

OTTERSTROM, CARLYLE 9 22 2023 COMMITMENT 51 PRICE

VAZQUEZ, ARMANDO 9 23 2023 INTOXICATION, DISORDERLY CONDUCT 22 WASHINGTON