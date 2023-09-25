Community Celebrates Recovery

Recovery in the Carbon Corridor was celebrated on Friday evening as many entities came together to present the Recovery Carnival.

Hosted on the Carbon County Fairgrounds Event Center lawn from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., the community, those recovering, family, friends and more were invited to join all that the carnival had to offer.

Food, entertainment, prizes and more were featured through the duration of the event.

Sponsors for the Recovery Carnival were Castleview Hospital, the Southeast Utah Health Department, Life Balance Recovery, Carbon Medical, the Children’s Justice Center, USARA and StepOne Service.