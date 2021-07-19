Carbon County Man Pleads Guilty in Child Sex Abuse Case

In late 2020, Sunnyside resident John Singer was booked into the Carbon County Jail on charges of sexual abuse of a child, which is a second degree felony.

According to the probable case statement, a law enforcement officer interviewed a victim on Nov. 7. After questioning the victim, the officer handling the case proceeded to interview Singer, who reportedly denied the allegations set against him.

Singer was then subjected to a lie detector test, which he allegedly failed. According to the probable cause statement, Singer then reportedly changed his answers to some of the questions.

With this in mind, it was determined that Singer presented a possible danger and was booked into jail, where he would be held without bail. A preliminary hearing for Singer was then scheduled for Dec. 4.

At this hearing, it was indicated that the desire was for the defendant to remain incarcerated while the investigation and case were ongoing. It was decided that Singer would be held at least until his arraignment case, which was then set for Dec. 11.

Singer initially pleaded not guilty to the formal charges, which included six charges of first degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

A continued arraignment took place on July 6 with a pre-sentence investigation order being presented. During this arraignment, Singer changed his plea to guilty to three of the six charges.

Following this, the remaining three charges were dismissed with prejudice. The sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 10.