Carbon County Office of Tourism Collaborates with Local Law Enforcement

Press Release

As we enter the busy spring and summer travel seasons, the Carbon County Office of Tourism is happy to announce the “Safety on the 6″ campaign in partnership with local law enforcement.

“A large stretch of U.S. Highway 6 runs through the Carbon Corridor, and historically this stretch has been rather dangerous, especially with the increased number of drivers on the road headed to recreate in Utah. To educate visitors and locals alike, we have teamed up with local law enforcement,” said Tina Grange, Carbon County Tourism Specialist. “These organizations will be sharing safety resources, rules of the road and attractions that travelers can find off of U.S. 6.”

When traveling through the Carbon Corridor, we are so grateful that local law enforcement has our backs and those traveling through the area, which is why you will be seeing “We’ve got your 6” decals on the back of local law enforcement vehicles. This reminder is there to put your mind at ease, knowing that when you are driving the 6, someone has your 6.

Social media users will also get exclusive content from officers as they share their expertise on the roadway, beautiful views, adventures that can be found just off the roadway and more! So, make sure you are following the Carbon Corridor, city police departments (Price, Helper, Wellington), and the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office so you don’t miss out! For more information on what to see and do in the Carbon Corridor, visit our website at www.carbonutah.com