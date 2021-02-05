Carbon County Sheriff Office’s Dave Brewer Named Employee of the Month

The Carbon County employee of the month was announced on Wednesday evening by Carbon County Human Resources Director Rose Barnes. For the month of February, the honor went to Dave Brewer of the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Brewer was nominated by several employees and has been on the list for quite some time. Barnes personally thanked him for the work he does and stated that he has done an amazing job overseeing the animal shelter in the years that he has.

CCSO Chief Deputy Cletis Steele said that he and Sheriff Jeff Wood have spoken about traits in a supervisor, including honesty, integrity, responsibility, professionalism, loyalty and ambition, which Brewer embodies. Chief Steele remarked that he is a great team player and is always willing to learn.

“There’s no task he’s not willing to take on; he’s always ready to go,” Steele said, also remarking that he is a huge part of the success of the CCSO.

Sheriff Wood echoed the sentiment, stating that it is a huge task that Brewer has taken on. He admires Brewer, who he credited as a strong man and an amazing example of law enforcement. “To say I’m proud of him is an understatement,” Sheriff Wood said.

Brewer then spoke, stating that he appreciates the recognition and the job is easy when working for fine gentleman. Commission Chair Larry Jensen said that the county is blessed to have Brewer while Commissioner Tony Martines remarked that he has done really well for the community.