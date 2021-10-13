Carbon Dealing with Writer’s Block

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon returned to Richfield after falling in the championship round of the Richfield Tournament over the weekend. This time around, the Dinos were going up against the Wildcats in a region game.

The Wildcats were ready to go and quickly jumped out in front with a 25-20 win in the first set. Carbon attempted to even the score, but Richfield prevailed 25-21, taking a huge 2-0 lead. With their backs against the wall, the Lady Dinos dug deep and won the third set 25-19. Things did not go their way in the fourth set, however. Richfield regained its form to the tune of 25-14 and won the match 3-1.

The Dinos have now lost three of their last four games. While two of those losses were to a tough 4A Crimson Cliffs team, the loss to Richfield is difficult to swallow. While there is time for Carbon to turn things around, this is certainly the part of the season when teams want to be playing their best volleyball.

With only one game left on the schedule, the Dinos will need to make the most of their time at practice and get right as the state tournament is on the horizon. That final match will be another difficult game, both from an emotional and tactical standpoint.

Carbon (20-5, 5-2) will host the #1 team in 3A, Emery (23-1, 6-1), on Tuesday with the region title on the line. Emery will be crowned region champs with a win, while the Dinos can tie the Spartans if they pull off the upset. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.