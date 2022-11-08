Carbon/Emery Meet in the Pool

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

Believe it or not, swim season is upon us. Emery hosted its first meet of the season on Nov. 1 and welcomed in Carbon, Richfield and South Sevier.

The Spartans got off to a hot start with wins in both the girls’ and boys’ 200 medley relay. Emery’s boys’ 200 free relay team also came in first place. Not to be outdone, the Lady Dinos squad answered back in the 200 and 400 free relays and took first in both events. Carbon’s boys got in the action later on, taking first in the 400 free relay.

Carbon filled up the spots in the 200 free with Lily Thayn, Hadley Bower and Lindsie Fausett in third, fourth and fifth, respectively. The Lady Spartans answered back with Melody Lake taking first in the 200 IM and 100 breast. She was followed by Carley Young (EHS) in second and Mia Crompton (CHS) in third.

The 50 free went to Alyssa Chamberlain (CHS) in first, followed by Aubrey Guymon (EHS) in second, Sydney Carter (EHS) in third and Crompton in fourth. Those four were separated by only 1.5 seconds. Chamberlain later took second in the 100 free with Carter in third.

In addition, Fausett went on to dominate the 500 free, winning by over 40 seconds. Guymon later took first in the 100 back with Ada Bradford (CHS) in second. After 11 events, the Lady Dinos edged out the Spartans 288-256 to take first. Richfield came in third with 229 while South Sevier took fourth with 50.

The boys’ events were just as close. Senior Nathan Engar topped the boys’ 200 free with Dino teammate Boyd Bradford in third. Spencer Tullis also came through for the Dinos with his first place finish in the 50 free. Kade Larsen (EHS) came in second with Tyler Frandsen (EHS) in third, Cameron Jones (CHS) in fourth and Alex Frederick (EHS) in fifth. Less than a second separated the top five in the heavily-contested race.

Freshman Leland Kepsel made a statement for the Dinos, taking first in the 100 fly. Shortly thereafter, Engar found his way back to the podium by taking first in the 100 free with Larsen in second and Bryant Durrant (EHS) in third. Frederick later put together an impressive 500 free. He won the marathon of a race by over 40 seconds.

Frandsen then came in second once more in the 100 back with Jacob Fauver (EHS) in third and Bradford in fourth. Meanwhile, Jensen Parker (EHS) came in second in the 100 breast. The victors of the meet on the boys’ side was Emery with 286 points followed by Richfield (278), Carbon (234) and South Seiver (49).