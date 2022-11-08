Helper Museum Receives Grant for Upgrades

On Nov. 4, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman announced a new grant award that will be used for improvements to the Helper Museum.

This grant came from the Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement. The Helper Museum was awarded $50,000 that will go toward HVAC upgrades.

“This will be a multi-phased project, but should allow us to take care of a floor or two and improve the heating and cooling throughout the building,” said Mayor Peterman.

This is not the first grant the museum has received for improvements this year. In September, a Union Pacific grant was announced to improve the museum’s model train exhibit. Additionally, in late 2021, the museum received a grant from the Utah Division of Arts and Museums for window treatment improvements.