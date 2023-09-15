Woes Continue for Lady Spartans

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Lady Spartans traveled to Delta for a region matchup on Thursday afternoon. The Lady Rabbits won the teams’ matchup earlier this season, and Emery looked to rebound.

Delta opened up the scoring in the first half with a lone goal. Coming out of halftime down 1-0, the Lady Spartans looked for an opening. However, it was the Lady Rabbits that found success with another goal in the second as they won 2-0.

Emery (0-11, 0-9 Region 12) will be on the road once again on Tuesday. The Lady Spartans will travel to take on Manti (9-2, 7-2 Region 12) with a 4 p.m. kickoff.