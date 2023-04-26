Spartans Can’t Keep Utes Off the Board

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

On Monday, the Utes made the trek over to Castle Dale to meet the Spartans. Uintah immediately got on the board with a strong attack that led to two runs in the first.

The Spartans battled back in the bottom half of the inning and took the lead 3-2. Unfortunately for Emery, Uintah was not done. The Utes scored three more in the second and two more in the third to go up 7-3. That would be all the room Uintah needed as it went on to win, 9-4.

Wade Stilson continued his blistering pace at the plate with another 3-4 day with a double. Evan Christensen went 2-3 with a double and an RBI while Hayden Abrams and Gannon Ward each went 2-4. The latter added a double and an RBI, as well.

Emery (11-12, 5-7) will wrap up the regular season at Juab (16-3, 4-2) on Thursday.