Carbon, Emery Race at UIAAA Invitational

Spartan and Dino runners traveled to Spanish Fork on Saturday to compete in the UIAAA Invitational. The race included competitors from nearly 30 schools from throughout the state.

Lady Dino Rozlyn Stowe was the top local runner with her 13th place finish in the girls’ race, which featured 179 competitors. The sophomore finished with a time of 18:35.7. She was joined by teammates Sophia Taylor (51st), Ellie Hanson (106th), Ada Bradford (115th), Alexa Jones (154th), Aly Bryner (159th) and Kaylee Pitcher (165th).

For the Lady Spartans, sophomore Addie Hurst led the team with her 38th place finish. She finished the race with a time of 19:30.0. Freshman Gentry Christiansen followed close behind in 48th place with a time of 19:45.1. Other Lady Spartans that crossed the finish line included Skylee Guymon (98th), Carlie Hurst (122nd), Melody Lake (143rd), Kallee Lake (164th) and Kylee Willis (174th).

American Fork took first in the girls’ race, followed by Lone Peak and Westlake. Out of 25 teams, Carbon took 15th with Emery close behind in 16th.

In the boys’ race, Camdon Larsen was the top finisher for the Spartans. He took 17th out of nearly 200 runners with a time of 15:33.1. Other Spartans that competed at the race included Dillan Larsen (70th), Hayden Christiansen (138th), Jacob Erickson (141st), Stetson Albrecht (147th) and Tayden Allen (176th).

For Carbon, senior Easton Humes was the top finisher with his time of 16:34.0, good for 58th place. Other Dino runners included Logan McEvoy (105th), Evan Criddle (115th), Dallin Humes (129th), Nick Cartwright (136th), Michael Weber (140th) and Bracken Hanson (158th).

Herriman took the top spot as a team in the boys’ race followed by Lone Peak and Sky Ridge. Emery finished in 16th while Carbon took 19th out of 29 teams.

Up next, Emery will host a home meet on Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. Carbon and Emery will then travel to the Timpanogas Invite in Orem on Friday, Sept. 1.