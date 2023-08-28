Lady Spartans Come Out on Top

The Lady Spartans welcomed Canyon View to their court on Thursday afternoon for a matchup. Brooklynn Ekker represented Emery in first singles to begin the contest, taking the sets 6-3 and 6-4.

In second singles, Cheyenne Bingham also secured the win, taking the first set 7-6 (7-1) and the second set 6-0. Canyon View pushed back in third singles, with Lady Falcon Ivy Colbert overcoming Chloe Wagner 7-6 (7-4) and 6-4.

Emery kept up the momentum going into doubles, with the duo of Acelyn Migliori and Tailynn Minchey winning first doubles 6-2, 6-1. Second doubles saw Julia Peterson and Kallee Oliver also taking the match, 7-6 (7-3) and 6-0.

In third doubles, Canyon View’s Aurora Jensen and Sydnee Clift fought hard against Emery’s Taya Cowley and Lily Sorenson. Canyon View took the first set 7-9 and the second and third sets 6-4.

In fourth and fifth doubles, Izzi Turner and Tatum Jensen, along with Tandy Bennett and Dorian Price, came out triumphant with 8-1 and 8-0, respectively. Finally, Canyon View gained traction in sixth doubles, overpowering Brindalyn Grange and Abbie Jensen, 8-3.

The game ended with Emery coming out on top, 4-2. Up next, the Lady Spartans will travel to North Sanpete on Tuesday.