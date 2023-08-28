MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Wasps Sting the Dinos

Wasps Sting the Dinos

IMG_1577-1.jpg

Stock photo by Jamie Swank

On Thursday, the Lady Dinos traveled to Juab to meet the Lady Wasps on their home court for a region matchup.

Ella Anderson kicked things off in first singles, though she was unable to gain the advantage, losing the first set 6-0 and the second 6-3. Audrey Hatch swung for the Lady Dinos in second singles, but was overpowered 6-4, 6-3. In third singles, Izabelle Pugliese had a similar fate, ending the sets 6-1, 6-0.

The winning streak continued for the Wasps in doubles, with Juab overpowering Carbon in first, second and third doubles. Emmalee Miller and Lyndie Richardson played for first doubles (6-0, 6-0), Veronica Cartwright and Allena Ison played for second doubles (6-2, 6-2), and Ember Dalton and Kiley Sasser represented Carbon in third doubles (6-0, 6-0).

Up next, the Lady Dinos will look to get back to their winning ways on Tuesday. The Blue and White will welcome region for Delta to their home court for the matchup.
scroll to top