Wasps Sting the Dinos

On Thursday, the Lady Dinos traveled to Juab to meet the Lady Wasps on their home court for a region matchup.

Ella Anderson kicked things off in first singles, though she was unable to gain the advantage, losing the first set 6-0 and the second 6-3. Audrey Hatch swung for the Lady Dinos in second singles, but was overpowered 6-4, 6-3. In third singles, Izabelle Pugliese had a similar fate, ending the sets 6-1, 6-0.

The winning streak continued for the Wasps in doubles, with Juab overpowering Carbon in first, second and third doubles. Emmalee Miller and Lyndie Richardson played for first doubles (6-0, 6-0), Veronica Cartwright and Allena Ison played for second doubles (6-2, 6-2), and Ember Dalton and Kiley Sasser represented Carbon in third doubles (6-0, 6-0).

Up next, the Lady Dinos will look to get back to their winning ways on Tuesday. The Blue and White will welcome region for Delta to their home court for the matchup.