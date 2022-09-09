Carbon, Emery Run in the Heat

ETV News stock photo

Temperatures neared triple digits on Wednesday at the Uintah Invitational. Despite the blazing temperatures, both Carbon and Emery had excellent showings.

Dino Braxton Ware came in first place in the boys’ race with Camdon Larsen (EHS) in second. The Spartans really packed it in with Jack Christiansen in seventh and Mason Stewart, Merritt Mecarriello and Dillan Larsen in ninth, 10th and 11th, respectively.

That was good enough for Emery to top the team scores with a 39 while Uintah came in second with a 57 and Carbon in third with a 61. The Dinos were rounded out by Easton Humes in eighth, Sean Stromness in 15th, Nathan Engar in 17th and Logan McEvoy in 20th.

Results were nearly flipped on the girls’ side with freshman Addie Hurst (EHS) coming in second place. In the meantime, Ambree Jones led the Dinos in fourth place and helped Carbon take second overall. Wasatch was the clear favorite with a 24 score, but Carbon (57) took second with Emery (72) in third.

The final scoring Dinos were Lindsie Fausett, Beverly Lancaster, Sophie Taylor and Ada Bradford in 11th, 12th, 13th and 17th, respectively. Emery was more spread out with Kallee Cook in ninth, Carlie Hurst in 14th, Kylee Willis in 19th and Kallee Lake in 31st.

For full results, visit the boys’ and girls’ pages. The teams will next compete at the pre-state race on Wednesday.