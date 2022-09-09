Fit For Real Life Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome Fit For Real Life to the community on Wednesday afternoon. The business is owned and operated by Kate Galliett, a strength and fitness coach.

Galliett offers one-on-one personal training as well as partner, group and online personal training. She has been a strength and fitness coach for 20 years, helping thousands of clients.

“I used to live in a body that felt broken, weak and like it couldn’t be trusted,” Gialliett shared. “I’ve helped thousands of people over the last 20 years to do the same for their bodies and I can help you do it too.”

She is also the author of “Becoming Unbreakable: How to Build a Body You Love to Live In.” In the book, Galliett takes the reader on a journey to figuring out the aches, injuries and symptoms they have accumulated over the years. The end winds up as an invitation to transform your experience of living in your body by finding the incredible freedom an unbreakable body gives you to fully live your life.

The book is available on Amazon. The “How To Be Unbreakable Field Journal” accompanies the books, helping readers put into practice what they learned. In addition, Galliett offers workshops and DIY courses as well as speaking engagements. She has been featured in The Washington Post, Experience Life Magazine, Livestrong.com and more.

To contact Galliett, interested parties can email her at kate@fitforreallife.com or call her at (847) 525-3698. More information can also be found on www.fitforreallife.com and www.theunbreakablebody.com.