Carbon, Emery Swing in Canyon Hills

On Thursday morning, Region 12 golf teams competed at Canyon Hills. For this match, Juab took the lead, ending the day with the team score of 299. The Dinos followed right on Juab’s tail with a score of 301, landing them in second place.

Delta and Richfield followed at 314 and 316, respectively. The other scores for the day were Canyon View (318), North Sanpete (336), Emery (338) and Manti (341).

The top golfer of the day for Carbon High was Dayton King with 67. Kyler Clark hit a 72, while Rydge Butler, Cole Callahan and Kolten Wilkinson all earned 81. Sam Madrid ended the day with 89 and Cameron Vasquez earned 91.

For Emery, Joey Leonard and Champ Justice swung well, earning 81 and 82, respectively. Kade Larsen followed with 84, while Turner Stoker and Alex Hansen both finished with 91. The scoring was rounded out by Kage VanWagoner, who shot 96.

Up next, Emery will host Region 12 golf teams at its home course, Millsite, on Thursday, Sept. 14.