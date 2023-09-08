Spartans Dominate Dinos on the Court

Carbon and Emery met on the court in Castle Dale on Thursday for their second matchup of the season. While Carbon walked away victorious in the first go around, the Lady Spartans pulled out all the stops on Thursday.

Brooklyn Ekker (EHS) and Ella Anderson (CHS) faced off in first singles, where Ekker took the first set 6-1. Anderson secured the second (7-5), but Ekker came back to take the third (6-4) and win the match.

In second singles, Emery’s Cheyenne Bingham went up against Carbon’s Emmalee Miller. Miller was unable to find secure footing and was defeated 6-1, 6-0. Carbon came back in third singles, where Izabelle Pugliese dominated the sets against Julia Peterson, 6-0, 6-1.

Acelyn Migliori and Tailynn Minchey of Emery then went against Lyndie Richardson and Veronica Cartwright of Carbon for first doubles. Carbon took the first set, 6-2, but Emery came roaring back in the second and third, taking both 6-3.

In second doubles, Emery’s Chloe Wagner and Kallee Oliver kept the momentum going when they took both sets against Carbon’s Ember Dalton and Kiley Sasser, 7-5 and 6-4.

Finally, Mandy Riggs and Ireland Keil of Carbon faced Emery’s Taya Cowley and Tatum Jensen for third singles. Carbon took the first set 6-2, Emery secured the second 6-2, and then Carbon took the third, 6-1.

The day ended with Emery on top, 4-2. Carbon (3-7) will next look to secure a win in its home conference match against Manti on Tuesday. Emery (4-5) will welcome Richfield for a home match on that same afternoon.