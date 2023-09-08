Lady Dinos Sweep Canyon View

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

The Lady Dinos kept their perfect region record intact with a victory over Canyon View on Thursday. Carbon took advantage of its home court in the sweep.

It was a battle of wills in the first set as the teams traded blows. Back and forth it went, until the Lady Dinos found the advantage, taking the set 29-27 to gain the early lead.

The second set was a repeat of the first as both teams fought. Carbon was once again victorious, 28-26, to extend its lead. The Lady Dinos shut the door in dominate fashion in the third, 25-16, to sweep the game.

Carbon (9-1, 4-0 Region 12) will next travel to take on Manti (6-8, 1-3 Region 12) on Tuesday. The Lady Dinos will then host the highly-anticipated rivalry game against an undefeated Emery team (14-0, 4-0 Region 12) on Thursday.

The action will get underway at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and will be streamed live online at etvnews.com/livesports.