Carbon High School Hits High Notes at State Solo and Ensemble

During the Carbon School Board meeting on Wednesday, May 8, the participants from State Solo and Ensemble were recognized for their high accomplishments.

The following students were recognized for achieving superior ratings, the highest rating in a music competition.

In brass ensemble were Josiah Trostle, Lance Dalley, Bradley Sweeney, Spencer Hepworth, Ethan Prettyman and Jared Bryson. Sweeney received superior ratings in his trumpet solo as well.

Erin Martin was able to secure two superior ratings, one in vocal solo and the other in euphonium solo.

Audrey Hatch received superior ratings in piano solo, while Briella Hatch secured superior ratings in violin solo.