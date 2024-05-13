Castle Dale City Announces June Jamboree, June 7 and 8

By Julie Johansen

Castle Dale City Council met on Thursday, May 9. Following the opening approval of the minutes and Pledge of Allegiance Bryan Christensen, Superior Security discussed the security/key system he has installed at the Blue Sage Arena. Approval was also given for a maintenance contract to keep they systems working properly and efficiently.

A new membership and usage agreement was presented by council member Emily Mills and will be used for the arena. The new system will require that Mills and girls in the office, Jodi Gerber and Tresa Skinner’s, phones will now be alerted, so a phone stipend of $50 a month was approved for them.

Stace and Trent Gilbert requested a fee wavier for the High School Rodeo Team’s use of the arena for their annual rodeo and practice. Their request was approved unanimously. Main Street Coordinator, Adriana Chimaras, payment was ratified.

A tentative budget was discussed by the council with Mayor Pro Temp Brad Giles heading the discussion. A public hearing will be held at the next meeting and then the budget for 2024-2025 will be adopted.

The schedule for Castle Dale’s June Jamboree celebration was presented to the council. The celebration will begin on Friday, June 7 with the annual barbecue for $2 at 5 p.m. Then, a Kid’s Rodeo with a chicken chases, pig scramble, stick horse races, and free popcorn and snow cones will start at 7 p.m. A movie at dark will be at the Fairgrounds park.

On Saturday, June 8, an ATV Ride will start the day with the staging at Cheddar Park. Registration for the ride is required and can be done at City Hall. A hot dog and chips free lunch will follow the ride. A motorcycle rodeo at the outside arena at 2 p.m. will conclude the festivities.