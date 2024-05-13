Lady Dinos End Season in Emotional Game *Photo Gallery*

Carbon faced off against the familiar North Sanpete Hawks, who they split games with during the regular season. The game was a “win or go home” situation, as both teams had suffered a loss in the tournament.

In the top of the first inning, Adri Abeyta would get walked, bringing up Kylan Sorenson. Sorenson would also get walked, Brielle Sandoval would make contact next, getting on base to load the diamond with no outs.

Taylor Secor then stepped up to the plate, scoring an RBI with a poke just behind the second baseman. The Hawks made a few good defensive stops, as the Dinos would leave bases loaded to end the inning.

Secor would get on base again in the third inning, beating out the throw to first. Brailee Peterson then laid down a sacrifice bunt, advancing Secor to second. Samantha Riddle, hit a ball to third, advancing the runner to third, but getting the second out of the inning for the Dinos. Sandoval was up next and popped the ball up, but the Hawks first baseman missed the ball, causing an error. Secor would take advantage, scoring a run, giving Carbon a 2-0 lead.

The Hawks were up next, getting a couple runners on base with two singles. The bases would get filled up after a hit by pitch, with two outs for the Hawks in the inning. Carbon would walk two North Sanpete runs in, before finally escaping the inning, but the damage was done with a tie game.

Fast forwarding to the seventh inning, after the Dinos had a couple questionable calls on second base as the umpire called the Lady Dinos runners out. The Hawks were up in the bottom of seven, with a runner on second and one out in the inning. A grounder was hit to Sandoval, as she made a nice play at third to get the lead runner out. As the runner slid in, the ball was kicked out of the glove, putting the winning run on third base.

North Sanpete would then hit a sacrifice fly to center field that was caught, but was far enough to advance the runner to home plate. The Hawks would get the win and, after a fantastic season from the Lady Dinos, their championship hopes would come to an end.

Secor finished the game, going four for four, with an RBI and a run scored. Abeyta had a stolen base and a run scored in the game. Sorenson went two for three with a walk.

Sorenson would lead the team with a .486 batting average, with two home runs, eight stolen bases, 30 runs, 53 hits, 28 RBIs and nine doubles. Sandoval ended the season with a .417 batting average, 29 runs, 31 RBIs, 14 doubles and a home run.

Abeyta finished the season leading in home runs with seven, also leading with 14 stolen bases, 45 runs, 56 hits, 35 RBIs, 18 doubles and five triples. She finished the year with a .479 batting average and a .897 slugging percentage. Samantha Riddle finished the year with 21 runs, 32 hits, 16 RBIs, eight doubles and a home run. Secor ended the year with 16 runs, 34 hits, 19 RBIs, six doubles and a home run.

Those seniors will be moving on next year as they all had a great year and an amazing stint as members of the Carbon High School softball team, their futures are very bright and they should hold their head high with a great season representing Carbon.