Carbon High’s Sterling Scholars Compete in 2024 Region Event

Carbon High School (CHS) Sterling Scholars traveled to Monticello High School to compete in the 2024 Southeast Region Sterling Scholar Awards in the beginning of March.

CHS winners from the event were Ella Anderson in Family and Consumer Science, Brooke Olson in Dance, Cameron Jones in Social Science, Allie Smith in Science, Fortune Ward in Forensics and Speech and Easton Humes in Skilled and Technical Science.

The runner-ups for the competition were Rylan Pulsipher in Mathematics, Spencer Hepworth in Music, Easton Hardy in Business & Marketing and Alex Atienzo-Flores in Visual Arts.

Many congratulations were expressed from CHS staff, family and community members toward these hardworking scholars.