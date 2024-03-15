Price City Council Recognizes 2024 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal

During the Price City Council meeting that was hosted on Wednesday night, the council members took the time to recognize the 2024 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal.

Megan Marshall, who is the Price City Event Coordinator and has acted as the spearhead for the parade for many years, stated that this year will be the 42nd St. Patrick’s Day Parade, marking it as a long-standing tradition.

She said that having a Grand Marshal is a key part of that tradition and a few years ago, they opened up the nomination process to the public. They could visit Price City’s website and nominate deserving citizens, which is then voted on by the committee. This year, she was thrilled to announced the recipient as Mark Jespersen.

Jespersen said that it was a bit of a humbling experience, as he usually flies under the radar. One key element he believes led him to the honor was the creation of the local venue for the Carbon Mountain Bike Team. Jespersen did not realize the impact building the trail would have, but recently had an individual from Herriman share that he loves to visit Price and ride the trails, as that venue opened his eyes.

The impact of that venue is not just geared toward the high school students, but spans from St. George all the way up to Logan.

“I knew it was pretty cool, but I didn’t realize the impact that it would have longterm,” Jespersen shared.

He then said that there are some new things coming to the venue and some donations that are coming in. He thanked the city for backing him in that endeavor and said he believes it only took once race to realize how impactful it was.

Mayor Mike Kourianos then read from the plaque that was to be presented to Jespersen, which stated that his entrepreneurial spirit fueled the economy and his commitment to the local youth’s activities inspired.

Continuing, it stated that Jespersen’s dedication enhances the local economy and showcases the natural wonders. Catch Jespersen during the 2024 St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which will float down Price City’s Main Street on March 16, beginning at noon.