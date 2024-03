Meet Tadashi!

Hello, human! Fancy meeting you here. In case you haven’t guessed yet, I’m definitely a ‘people-person/kitty’. I’m just looking for someone to love, adore and play with. I’m very friendly and love cuddles. Wherever you are, that’s where I’ll be. So come on, let’s meet.

For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.