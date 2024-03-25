Carbon Masonic Temple is Awarded Community Spotlight Award

During the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s March Luncheon on Thursday, March 21, Board President Taren Powell presented the Carbon Masonic Temple Association with the Community Spotlight award.

Accepting the award was temple board member Sean Carmichael and Miss Utah Job’s Daughter Megan Tucker.

“We are here today to give a sincere thanks to all of our beloved community, the chamber of commerce and all those who have supported us and kept us alive for well over 100 years in Carbon and Emery counties,” said Carmichael.

Carmichael explained that the Masons offer various opportunities to support the community.

“We are attempting to branch out and grow not only in Masonry, but our charity footprint in Carbon County,” shared Carmichael.

The Masons and their families are huge supporters of charities within the community. For years, the Carbon Lodge and their Masonic families have been a proud sponsor of U.S Route 191, just outside of Wellington. They have kept the roads clean and well maintained by picking up the garbage alongside the roadway for many years.

They have also hosted bowling tournaments to raise funds for the Carbon County Children’s Justice Center.

Over the summer months last year, the Masons hosted a pumpkin fundraiser at the local farmer’s market in Sutherland’s parking lot. Sutherland’s partnered with the Utah Food Bank and agreed on giving one dollar for every pound of food sold at the farmer’s market. Sutherland’s attributed at least $800 to the Utah Food Bank from the weight of just the pumpkins that Masons sold last year.

Not only do the Masons support Carbon County, they also support the state of Utah and the nation as a whole.

Last year, the Masonic Foundation of Utah donated over $100,000 in scholarships to 44 students.

Shriners Hospital for Children, one of the premier hospitals known nationally, is a charity created by the Shriners, who are Masons. Shriners Hospital helps treat children with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries and cleft lip and palate conditions who are eligible for care. The hospital will grant all services regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.

The Masons are also in charge of the Knights Templar Eye Foundation that is committed to help those with serious eye conditions and in some instances, help patients see for the first time.

In addition, the Masons are over the Royal Arch Research Assistance which focuses on research and promotes solutions to central auditory processing disorder.

Carmichael concluded his speech by stating if there is a charity in the community that the residents wish the Masons to donate to, don’t hesitate to ask. Visit the Carbon Masonic Temple at 39 North 100 East in Price or email them at contact@carbonmasonictemple.org.