Carbon Metro Drug Task Force Assisted in Multiple Drug Busts

Public Safety Information Press Release

Over the past three weeks, the Carbon Metro Drug Task Force (CMDTF) have served four search warrants throughout Carbon County. In those warrants, the CMDTF was assisted by multiple neighboring agencies, including Price City Police, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Carbon County SWAT Team, Wellington Police, Carbon County Attorney’s Office, and Adult Probation and Parole.

The first warrant (not pictured) was served on an address in Price. In that warrant, authorities were able to seize over 13 grams of methamphetamine, over nine grams of heroin, over 15 grams of imitation heroin, seven firearms, $334 and dozens of items of drug paraphernalia.

The second warrant was served on an address in Carbonville. In that warrant, authorities were able to seize over 100 grams of methamphetamine, over 160 grams of marijuana, over 10 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, over three grams of cocaine, a crossbow, a small amount of cash and dozens of items of drug paraphernalia.

The third warrant was served on an address in Price. In that warrant, authorities were able to seize over 75 grams of heroin, over 20 grams of imitation heroin, a stolen firearm, over $2,000 and dozens of items of drug paraphernalia.

The fourth warrant was served on an address in Price. In that warrant, authorities were able to seize over 14 grams of meth, 1.9 grams of cocaine, over 87 grams of marijuana, dozens of controlled prescription pills, 1.5 grams of hash, over $6,500 and dozens of items of drug paraphernalia.

We would like to thank those in the public who continue to see something and say something. Many times, you may not know if your tips are helpful to us and you may not see the direct result that happens from your tips. We want you to know that all the information that is provided to us is taken seriously and many times that information plays an important role in our drug investigations.