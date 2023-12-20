Carbon Plays Well at ALA

The Dinos traveled to American Leadership Academy on Monday to face a non-region opponent. The first quarter was played well on both sides, with Carbon scoring 23 to the Eagles’ 15.

The lead grew by the halftime with a score 47-27 in favor of the Dinos. This gave head coach Jared Butler a chance to give the younger players some meaningful playing time. The final score was 76-47, giving Carbon its fourth win of the season.

Zeke Willson led the charge with 17 points for the night, draining three buckets from behind the arc. Dominic Cowan had himself a nice game as well, scoring 14 points along with Maddox Wilson scoring nine.

Kahner Raby had eight points down low, with Kyler Orth finishing with seven points. Carter Warburton and Ryker Butler both had six points of their own with four more Dinos scoring the ball, making that 11 different players to record points for Carbon.

Next up, the Dinos will welcome the Juab Wasps (6-2) to Price on Wednesday night. The game will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. on ETVNews/livesports.com.