Emery Wrestling Victorious on Road Trip

Stock Photo by Rileigh Meccariello

By Julie Johansen

Emery High wrestling ventured to Richfield for a duel meet on Tuesday evening. In the end, the Spartans defeated the Wildcats with a score of 46-30.

With two empty weight classes, the Spartans started the duel with a 12-point deficit, but they quickly gained momentum when lightweight 106-pound Ty Christiansen pinned his opponent. Monty Christiansen, who wrestled up a weight class to 120, pinned his opponent as did Devon Byars and Damon Farley.

Mason Stewart won by major decision, 14-3, and Ryan Collard and Quirt Payne both received six points as Richfield had to forfeit those two weight classes. The other Emery grapplers lost close matches.

Emery now has a break with the next match scheduled for Jan. 4 at North Sevier. Then, the Spartans will travel to the Tournament of Champions in Vernal with the varsity and JV squads on Jan. 5 and 6.