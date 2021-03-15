Carbon Rebounds on Road

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos traveled to Summit Academy on Thursday, looking to grab their first win. A couple of walks and an error allowed the Bears to grab the first run of the game. Carbon answered back immediately with three runs in the top of the second after Keaton Rich ripped a two-RBI double to left.

The Dinos added a couple of insurance runs late and went on to win the game 5-2. Brayton Nielsen went 2-2 with a run scored, while Derick Robison finished 1-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

On the mound, the Dinos used Kade Dimick, Jordan Wright and Rylan Hart. The trio only allowed four hits combined, while none of the runs were earned.

Up next, Carbon (1-1) will play Cedar (1-1) on Tuesday afternoon in Price.