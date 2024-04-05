Emery and Delta Ends with a Shootout

MenuMenu

DSC08071.jpg

Photo Courtesy of James Huggard

The Delta Rabbits traveled to Emery on Wednesday for their second meeting with the Spartans soccer team. The game was as close as they come, with both teams scoring a goal in the first half. They matched each other again in the second, half scoring one more goal and tying the game at 2 a piece.

They went to a shootout, with the Spartans making five goals, but the Rabbits matched them and scored the go-ahead goal, giving them the win. Emery will play again on Friday, facing a tough Manti Templars squad for their second matchup of the season.
