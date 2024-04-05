Emery and Delta Ends with a Shootout

The Delta Rabbits traveled to Emery on Wednesday for their second meeting with the Spartans soccer team. The game was as close as they come, with both teams scoring a goal in the first half. They matched each other again in the second, half scoring one more goal and tying the game at 2 a piece.

They went to a shootout, with the Spartans making five goals, but the Rabbits matched them and scored the go-ahead goal, giving them the win. Emery will play again on Friday, facing a tough Manti Templars squad for their second matchup of the season.