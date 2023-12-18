Martak Highlighted for Coach of the Year Awards

Carbon High School cross country coach Telisse Martak was recognized during the Carbon School Board meeting on Wednesday for two large accomplishments.

Martak was recently named the 2022-2023 National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Utah Girls’ Cross Country Coach of the Year. In addition, she was also awarded the 2022-2023 NFHS Section 7 Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year, which covers Utah, Arizona, Nevada and California.

In Martak’s recognition letter from NFHS, it was explained that she was specifically chosen for the Utah nomination by the Utah High School Activities Association as the most deserving. With the Section 7 award, she was nominated by the NFHS Coaches Association Advisory Committee.

“This year’s honorees were selected based upon their coaching performance in the 2022-23 school year, lifetime community involvement, school involvement and philosophy of coaching,” the letter stated. “The NFHS relies on its member state associations to recognize those who are leading their sport, shaping their athletes and contributing in a positive way to their community.”

The NFHS concluded their letter with, “It is our pleasure to recognize you as a leader and role model. Again, thank you for your many contributions to the youth of our country and your community.”

With being awarded the Section 7 nomination, Martak will now be considered for the National Coach of the Year.