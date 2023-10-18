Fall Academic All-State Awards Announced

For many years now, the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) has selected and presented the Academic All-State Award to recognize the students that have excelled in the classroom, as well as in athletic competition.

The individuals that are selected for this award are chosen on the basis of their athletic ability and academic proficiency. There are over 100,000 students that participate in high school activities and this award is the most prestigious honor that the UHSAA presents to senior students.

The fall Academic All-State student athletes have been announced. Many of Carbon and Emery’s own athletes were awarded the honor, beginning with the boys’ golf teams. Carbon’s Cole Callahan was named, while Emery’s Kade Larsen and Ryker Mann made the list.

The next sport highlighted was girls’ tennis. Carbon High (CHS) had two members on the list; Allena Ison and Ella Anderson. Meanwhile, Cheyenne Bingham and Taya Cowley were recognized for Emery High (EHS).

In girls’ cross country, Ada Bradford and Lillian Seeley, both of Carbon High, were highlighted. Karleigh Stilson (EHS) was the lone recipient for Carbon and Emery in girls’ volleyball.

In girls’ soccer, Ada Bradford and Stella Smith of CHS were named, while fellow Dino Easton Hardy was joined by Chase Huggard and Tyler Frandsen of EHS in boys’ cross country. Finally, in football, Emery’s Creek Sharp and Wade Stilson rounded out the recognitions.