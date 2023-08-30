Carbon Sends Richfield Packing

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

The Lady Dinos made quick work of Richfield on their home court on Tuesday night. Carbon overpowered the Lady Wildcats from the start to take the 3-0 win.

Carbon opened the game with a first set win, 25-12. The Lady Dinos kept the momentum going into the second, securing a 25-12 victory, before shutting the door in the third with a 25-15 win to earn the region victory.

Senior Madi Orth had a standout game with 18 kills, eight digs, two blocks and an ace. Fellow senior Taylor Secor recorded nine digs in the game to go along with eight kills and three aces. Dani Jensen, Jacie Jensen and Sav Hurst had 10 digs apiece in the game while Kylan Sorenson led the team in blocks with three.

Carbon (7-1, 2-0 Region 12) will have a quick turnaround as the team will travel to Delta (5-4, 0-1 Region 12) on Thursday. The action will get underway at 6:30 p.m.