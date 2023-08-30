Emery, Manti Go Down to the Wire

ETV News Stock Photo by Julie Johansen

After Emery knocked Manti out of the state tournament last year, the Lady Templars were looking for revenge in Tuesday’s region matchup. This resulted in a back-and-forth game that had fans on the edge of their seats.

The teams traded points in the opening set. The visiting Lady Spartans prevailed 25-23, but the script was flipped as Manti took the second set by the same score. The Lady Templars used that momentum for a third set victory (25-18) to take the 2-1 lead.

Emery was not deterred and rallied in the fourth. The Lady Spartans pulled out a 25-23 win to even things up at 2-2. It all came down to the final set as the scoreboard went back and forth. The Lady Spartans applied the pressure and came out on top, 15-13, to take the 3-1 win.

The undefeated Lady Spartans (12-0, 2-0 Region 12) will return home for a matchup against Juab (4-4, 0-1 Region 12) on Thursday. The region game is slated for 6:30 p.m.