Carbon Track & Field Wins in Blanding

San Juan High School hosted a meet with teams from Carbon, Monticello, Whitehorse, Pinnacle and Green River on March 23.

Starting off the events with the 100m Dash, the Dinos placed nine girls of the top ten runners. Brooklyn Lowe would finish at number one (13.68), followed by Blythe Bradford (13.74), Mia Crompton (13.83), Amiah Timothy (14.11) and Jordan Shorts in fifth (14.16).

In the boys 200m Dash, Maxwell Carlson finished in the fourth spot with 25.46, Tanner Harker followed in the seventh position (26.42) and Marco Monari finished tenth (26.86). In the girls 200m, Lowe again would finish at the top spot (28.60). Followed by Crompton (28.64), Bradford (29.16) and Rebecca Swasey in the fourth spot (29.27).

Next up, in the boys 400m Dash, Easton Humes received the first-place finish in 52.09 seconds. Harker followed in the third position (58.45), Traxton Jewkes placed fourth (59.42) and Green River’s Jose Quintana (1:01.05) placed fifth. For the girls, Gianna White (1:04.65) had a close run with her teammate Rebecca Swasey (1:04.88) finishing in the top two spots. Josie Jespersen finished at fourth with a time of 1:07.99.

In the boys’ 800m Run, the Humes boys would finish second and third, with Easton finishing with 2:15.73 and Dallin finishing 2:19.21. Rozlyn Stowe placed first on the girl’s side with 2:20.44, followed by Sophia Taylor (2:43.50) and Ada Bradford (2:52.77) placing second and third.

For the distance runs, in the boys 1600m Run, Dallin Humes claimed the top spot (5:04.78) and Michael Weber finished at number three (5:24.21). Rounding out the top ten, Matthew Stromness finished sixth (5:39.90), Spencer Pitcher earned eighth (5:47.88) and Samuel Willson placed tenth (5:52.20).

On the girl’s side, Sophia Taylor placed first with a solid time of 6:03.24. Alexandra Bryner finished at the three spot (6:21.27) and Ellie Hanson placed fourth (6:39.82).

In the boys 3200m Run, Weber finished in third place (11:38.95) and Bracken Hanson claimed the fifth spot with 12:14.38. On the girls’ side, Stowe proved why she is a force to be reckoned with, as she finished over two minutes ahead of her teammates with 11:14.38. Bryner had a great race as well (13:23.52) in second and Ellie Hanson placed third (13:25.56).

For the hurdles, Josie Jespersen claimed first place with a time of 18.73. Followed by her teammates Camryn Frandsen (19.37) and Allena Ison (20.08) in the two and three spots. Riley Palmer (18.64) and Carter Branch (19.53) received the first and second spots for the boys 110m hurdles.

In the girls’ 300m Hurdles, Camryn Frandsen finished at number one (56.71). Following her at three and four were Ella Anderson (1:00.50) and Allena Ison (1:01.59). For the boys’ side, Bradley Sweeney placed second (46.99) and Carter Branch placed third (47.98).

For the throws, starting with Girls Discus, Green River’s Jenilee Keener shined in her events. She placed second with a distance of 91-2.75. Carbons’ Bailey Johnson placed fourth with 78-5.75. Cedric Johnson placed fourth in the boy’s event with a distance of 96-8.75.

In Shot Put, Jenilee Keener had a great showing, claiming the number one spot with a distance of 30-6.0. Bailey Johnson would get the fourth spot agains with a throw of 26-9.0. For the boys, Vaylan Unsworth placed in third, throwing 33-9.0. Unsworth was followed by Pinnacle’s Kyson Sayre, finishing in fifth with a 31-8.0 throw.

In Javelin, Keener continued to be dominant with a massive throw of 107-5.5, giving her the number one position. Carbon’s Rebecca Swasey followed with 86-6.0, McKenzie Mathews (86-7.0) and Janyssa Wadley (81-5.0) showed up for the two through four spots. Madison Sasser claimed seventh with a throw of 74-1.0 for the Pinnacle Panthers. On the boy’s side, Traxton Jewkes placed second (133-1.0), followed by his teammate Breydan Jensen (122-1.0).

In the Girl’s Long Jump, Amiah Timothy led the pack with a jump of 15-7.75. Following her were Blythe Bradford (15-1.0), Jordan Shorts (14-6.0), Lilly Peterson (14-0.0) and Rebecca Swasey (13-10.0). Bradley Sweeney finished in second on the boy’s side with a 18-10.75 jump. Dexter Packard claimed fourth with 18.-5.5.

In the Girl’s High Jump, Timothy would get second (4-9.0) and Emily Dufour claimed third (4-7.0). Traxton Jewkes claimed second on the boy’s side with 5-8.0, followed by Maxwell Carlson and Carter Branch tied with 5-4.0.

Carbon would claim first in the Girls 4×100 Relay, Girls 4×400 Relay and Boys 4×400 Relay giving the Carbon Dinos the number one overall team score in the meet with a score of 561.00. Following Carbon was San Juan (320.00), Monticello (160.00) and Green River (32.00).