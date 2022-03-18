Carbon Sprints Off the Blocks

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Dinos traveled to Uintah on Wednesday afternoon to take on the 5A Utes. Carbon wasted no time letting its presence be known by scoring four runs in the first inning. All four runs came with two outs due to some clutch pieces of hitting from Stevie Oman and Tenley Madsen.

Haven Byerly was solid in the circle for the Dinos, slowing down the Ute attack. Uintah did score one run in the third and two in the fourth to tighten up the contest. Carbon, however, grabbed a late insurance run in the seventh and went on to win, 5-3.

Madsen and Oman each recorded two RBIs while Makayla Scovill added one. Carbon (7-2) will now host Grantsville on Friday afternoon. That game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.