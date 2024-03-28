EHS Students Participate in Career Day

EHS Press Release

Twenty-eight businesses and educational representatives descended on Emery High School on Friday, March 22 for the annual EHS Career Day. On Career Day students get the opportunity to meet with and learn from area businesses and professionals about careers in a variety of fields. Students learn what the future outlook is in the different career fields, earning and growth potential and what it takes to obtain employment in careers they are interested in.

The morning started off with Doug Mecham, Career and Technical Education Director for Emery District, welcoming the presenters and students. He then introduced the keynote speaker, Brock Johansen, CEO of Emery Telcom. Johansen’s remarks were broadcast to each classroom.

Mr. Johansen spoke about his love of Emery County, his educational journey and career growth. He also spoke about the economic and growth challenges faced by Emery County. He gave important and pertinent advice to the students of Emery High when he told them that the most important aspect he looks for in an employee is character. Young people need to be aware that living in a small community like Emery County, “you are in a job interview every day”.

After the keynote, students went to the first of 3 different presentations of their choice. Career choices ranged from careers in Law Enforcement, to Medical, Electronics, Diesel, Banking, Veterinarian, Legal, Trades, Construction, and others. Some students even built a brick wall.

The Career Day ended with prize drawings for the students, donated by the businesses, and a luncheon for the presenters catered by Gettin’ Our Smoke On.

Emery School District and EHS wish to thank the many people and businesses that made the Career Day a success including:

Utah State University Eastern, Workforce Services, Emery Chamber of Commerce, TSJ Construction, Conductive Composites, Castle Country Veterinarian, Woodward Law, Sheet Metal Workers Local 312, Intermountain Electronics, Utah Highway Patrol, Wolverine Fuels, University of Utah Mining Engineering, Merit 3D, Eastern Utah Community Credit Union, BODEC, Utah Power Credit Union, Utah Dept. of Natural Resources, Nielsen Construction and Materials, Utah Div. of Wildlife, Utah Dept. of Corrections, Castleview Hospital, IMS Masonry, JN Auto, Emery County Sheriff Office, Emery Telcom, USUE programs- Wildlife Ecology and Management, Diesel Technology, Medical Assistant Program, Aggie Drone Academy, Nursing.